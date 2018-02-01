Tatum scored 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3PT) to go with three rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 103-73 win against New York.

Prior to scoring 15 points Wednesday, Tatum has been up and down as a scorer as of late. In his previous five games, the rookie forward scored 9, 4, 18, 4 and 20 points respectively. Against the Knicks, Tatum was solid from the floor, shooting 46.6 percent. In his last six games, he is shooting 41.4 percent on 11.6 shots per game. However, the 43.8 percent three-point shooter is converting on 31.8 percent of his shots from beyond the arc during this same span.