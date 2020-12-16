Tatum registered 10 points (4-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block over 22 minutes in Tuesday's 108-99 preseason loss against the 76ers.

Tatum was the only Boston starter who reached the 10-point plateau, though he struggled massively with his shot and needed 13 field-goal attempts to reach that feat. He's expected to turn things around with a few more games under his belt, however, and the upside for him as Boston's main offensive option should be quite high once the regular season begins.