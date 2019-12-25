Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 11 in win
Tatum had 11 points (5-18 FG, 1-3 3PT), nine rebounds and six assists in Wednesday's win over the Raptors.
Tatum was one of six Celtics to score in double-figures, and while he struggled from the field, he still provided fantasy owners with healthy production across the board. In 35 minutes of action, Tatum was a plus-21 -- second on the team behind only Kemba Walker (+23).
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Logs career-high 39 points•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Not on injury report•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Dealing with sinus infection•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Efficient double-double•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Leads C's in win over Nuggets•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Solid night against Heat•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.