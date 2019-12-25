Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 11 in win

Tatum had 11 points (5-18 FG, 1-3 3PT), nine rebounds and six assists in Wednesday's win over the Raptors.

Tatum was one of six Celtics to score in double-figures, and while he struggled from the field, he still provided fantasy owners with healthy production across the board. In 35 minutes of action, Tatum was a plus-21 -- second on the team behind only Kemba Walker (+23).