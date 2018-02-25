Tatum collected 11 points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, four steals, and one block across 26 minutes Saturday in Boston's win over New York.

Tatum manages to provide fantasy value across a variety of categories even on nights when his shot isn't falling. He tied a season-high for steals but relied on a few trips to the line to account for almost half of his scoring output Saturday against the Knicks. He's a rangy defender and can be expected to produce as a fantasy asset in some way on most nights.