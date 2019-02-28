Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 14 in loss

Tatum finished with 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and a steal over 35 minutes in the Celtics' loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Tatum had a fine offensive showing in Wednesday's loss, but he didn't do much else across the stat sheet. Tatum usually fills out the box score a bit better than this, but he'll remain a quality fantasy start across most formats moving forward.