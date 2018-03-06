Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 14 points in easy win
Tatum tallied 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 19 minutes during Monday's 105-89 victory over Chicago.
Tatum saw limited run in this one with the game well in hand by halftime. Tatum gets a bump in usage when Kyrie Irving (knee) is not playing and this could be the case for the remaining games this week with Irving rumored to be missing for the next couple of encounters. Tatum has slowed down considerably over the past couple of months but should still be owned in standard leagues.
