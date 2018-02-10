Tatum scored 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-3 FT) while adding four blocks, three rebounds and an assist in 36 minutes during Friday's 97-91 loss to the Pacers.

The blocks weren't a season high for Tatum -- he swatted away six shots back on Jan. 6 -- but they do highlight the rookie's upside, even if he managed only four blocks total in his previous 11 games. Tatum's offense, not his defense, remains his calling card, however, and he's now scored in double digits in six of the last seven games while averaging 15.5 points, 3.0 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.0 three-pointers over that stretch.