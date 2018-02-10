Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 15 in Friday's loss
Tatum scored 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-3 FT) while adding four blocks, three rebounds and an assist in 36 minutes during Friday's 97-91 loss to the Pacers.
The blocks weren't a season high for Tatum -- he swatted away six shots back on Jan. 6 -- but they do highlight the rookie's upside, even if he managed only four blocks total in his previous 11 games. Tatum's offense, not his defense, remains his calling card, however, and he's now scored in double digits in six of the last seven games while averaging 15.5 points, 3.0 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.0 three-pointers over that stretch.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores four points in 21 minutes•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Provides season-high 27 points in win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Score 15 points Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Flashes hot hand in Monday's win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 18 points in win over Clippers•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Will play, start Tuesday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...