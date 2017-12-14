Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 15 points in 28 minutes
Tatum registered 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes Wednesday in Boston's win over Denver.
The rookie sensation bounced back from his lowest scoring performance of the season, scoring 15 points on an efficient night from the field. Tatum proved once again that his offensive skill set wouldn't be prone to extended scoring droughts. His ability and willingness to rebound and defend makes him valuable on those rare nights where his scoring falters. Tatum is running with the Celtics top unit and he looks like he belongs.
