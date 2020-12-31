Tatum scored 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go with four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 23 minutes in a 126-107 win over Memphis on Wednesday.

Tatum's start was in question Wednesday morning with a sprained left thumb, but was upgraded shortly before the game and started despite the quick turnaround since sustaining the injury Tuesday. The forward wasn't heavily relied upon in the contest on offense with Jaylen Brown setting a new career high in scoring, but was still efficient shooting his highest field-goal percentage this season. Tatum didn't play in the fourth quarter as Boston held a significant lead for much of the contest.