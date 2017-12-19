Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 16 points Monday
Tatum scored 16 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go with five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 112-111 win against Indiana.
The forward added to his impressive rookie campaign with 16 points against Indiana. Tatum's 6-of-8 shooting on Monday is an example of how efficient he has been through 31 career games. Shooting 50.8 percent on 9.0 shots per games, Tatum is developing into a reliable shooter at this early stage in his career.
