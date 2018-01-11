Tatum scored 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go with four rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Thursday's 114-103 win against Philadelphia.

After an up and down previous four games as a scorer, Tatum found consistency on Thursday. The rookie forward not only scored in double-digits in back-to-back games, but improved upon his recent poor shooting numbers. In his previous four games, Tatum shot 16-of-43 for 37.2 percent from the floor. Against Philadelphia, he was a super efficient 7-of-13 for 16 points. Tatum will look to build upon his resurgent shooting performance when Boston takes on New Orleans on Tuesday.