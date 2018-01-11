Tatum scored 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go with four rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Thursday's 114-103 win against Philadelphia.

After an up and down previous four games as a scorer, Tatum found consistency on Thursday. The rookie forward not only scored in double-digits in back-to-back games, but improved upon his recent poor shooting numbers. In his previous four games, Tatum shot 16-of-43 for 37.2 percent from the floor. Against Philadelphia, he was a super efficient 7-of-13 for 16 points. Tatum will look to build upon his resurgent shooting performance when Boston takes on New Orleans on Tuesday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories