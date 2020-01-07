Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 17 in loss

Tatum finished with 17 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one board, two assists and one block in 31 minutes of a 99-94 loss to the Wizards on Monday.

Tatum struggled from the field but more devastatingly recorded a season low in rebounds in the contest. He'll try to quickly put this game in the rear view as he faces the Spurs on Wednesday.