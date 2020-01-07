Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 17 in loss
Tatum finished with 17 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one board, two assists and one block in 31 minutes of a 99-94 loss to the Wizards on Monday.
Tatum struggled from the field but more devastatingly recorded a season low in rebounds in the contest. He'll try to quickly put this game in the rear view as he faces the Spurs on Wednesday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...