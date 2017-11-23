Tatum scored 18 points (5-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), grabbed seven rebounds, dished four assists, and recorded one block and one steal in 34 minutes Wednesday as Boston fell to Miami.

Tatum has managed to affect games in multiple ways on a nightly basis throughout his rookie season. Through 19 games, Tatum leads the Celtics with a true-shooting percentage of 63.2%. On a team flush with options on offense Tatum won't be the primary focus. However, he has proven he can score efficiently at an NBA level and will continue to improve and provide fantasy value as he acclimates to coach Brad Stevens' system and the general pace-of-play of the league.