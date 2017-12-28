Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 18 points in Wednesday's win
Tatum recorded 18 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 35 minutes during a 102-91 win over the Hornets on Wednesday.
Tatum had another strong scoring effort in the victory. His 38 points over the past two contests mark his best two-game scoring stretch of the season. It was also the fifth time this season the rookie has had at least two steals and two blocks in the same game. Tatum should continue to shoulder a heavier load if Jaylen Brown (knee), Semi Ojeleye (back) and Marcus Morris (knee) remain sidelined.
