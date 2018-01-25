Tatum scored 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 113-102 win over the Clippers.

Tatum averaged 8.5 points on a combined 35 percent shooting from the field over the last four games, but he posted his highest scoring output since Dec. 28 with an efficient night at the offensive end. A modest total, his three assists were the most in a game since Christmas Day, and this was just the third time he'd connected for multiple treys in the last 12 games. Tatum continues to endure his share of ups and downs in his first NBA season, but his potential as a future star is evident.