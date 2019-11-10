Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 19 in win

Tatum mustered 19 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three steals across 34 minutes in Saturday's 135-115 win in San Antonio.

This was another impressive showing for Tatum. But the bigger news for Tatum and the Celtics is the expected absence of fellow forward Gordon Hayward (hand). With the veteran Hayward out, Boston will look even more to Tatum and Kemba Walker to deliver big scoring totals. The C's now head to Dallas for Monday's matchup with the Mavericks.