Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 19 in win
Tatum mustered 19 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three steals across 34 minutes in Saturday's 135-115 win in San Antonio.
This was another impressive showing for Tatum. But the bigger news for Tatum and the Celtics is the expected absence of fellow forward Gordon Hayward (hand). With the veteran Hayward out, Boston will look even more to Tatum and Kemba Walker to deliver big scoring totals. The C's now head to Dallas for Monday's matchup with the Mavericks.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 23 in Thursday's win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Drains game-winner•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 25 in win over Bucks•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Struggling with efficiency thus far•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Pops for 25 in win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Logs 21 points, 10 boards in opener•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.