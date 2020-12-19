Tatum scored 19 points (5-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT) in Friday's 113-89 preseason loss against the Nets. He also tallied eight rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal in the game.

Tatum is off to a slow start in this preseason, shooting only 30% from the field after two games. He will hope to turn it around as the regular season starts Wednesday against Milwaukee.