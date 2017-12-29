Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 19 points in narrow victory
Tatum finished with 19 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 40 minutes during Thursday's 99-98 victory over Houston.
Tatum played a season-high 40 minutes Thursday, helping the Celtics to a miraculous come-from-behind victory. He continues to play well beyond his years and is arguably the Celtics most consistent player. On top of his scoring and efficiency, he is also collecting defensive numbers on a regular basis. This years rookie class has been amazing and although Ben Simmons remains the favorite to take out rookie of the year, Tatum continues to push his case on a nightly basis.
