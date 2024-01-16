Tatum racked up 19 points (7-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 105-96 win over the Raptors.

Tatum didn't have his best shooting display Monday, and while the Celtics came out on top against the Raptors, the star forward struggled from the field and wasn't able to deliver the scoring contributions he often registers. Note that this was the first time Tatum hadn't reached the 20-point mark since Dec. 19 -- if excluding the game against the Bucks on Jan. 11 on which he only played 16 minutes.