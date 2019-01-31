Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 20 points in 27 minutes
Tatum recorded 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, an assist and a block across 27 minutes Wednesday against Charlotte.
Tatum rebounded from a poor outing Monday against Brooklyn during which he scored just six points, to amass 20 points for the second time in three games. The second-year forward's been a model of consistency over the past month and has stepped up his defensive production along the way. Over his past 10 games, Tatum's averaging 1.3 blocks up from his yearly average of 0.8.
