Tatum accounted for 20 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, two assists, three steals, and one block in 33 minutes Tuesday as Boston fell to Milwaukee.

Tatum's value was on full display Tuesday against the Bucks. He showed flashes of his scoring prowess while simultaneously disrupting the flow of the Bucks offense. The Celtics have been undermanned for weeks and Tatum has been relied upon to fill the void left by guys like Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart as both an offensive and defensive force, helping the Celtics solidify their position as a top two seed in the East. Tatum will continue to shoulder much of the load on both ends of the court as the regular season winds down.