Tatum scored 20 points (7-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Philadelphia.

Tatum struggled to find his shot from three-point range but scored efficiently otherwise from the field to reach at least 20 points for the seventh consecutive game. Though much of Tatum's stat line has stagnated from the 2019-20 campaign, he has seen an uptick in his free-throw percentage and is shooting a career-best 86.6 percent. The rest of Tatum's stat line was fairly unremarkable, though he chipped in one steal and is averaging a solid 1.3 steals per game.