Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 20 points in Saturday's loss

Tatum finished with 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 115-111 loss to the Warriors.

Tatum scored 20-plus points for the 16th time through 49 appearances this season. While his percentages from the field and beyond the arc have fallen off a bit compared to last year, the sophomore isn't exactly slumping, as he's raised his per-game averages in scoring, rebounding, assists, threes, and blocks while upping his free-throw percentage.