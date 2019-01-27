Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 20 points in Saturday's loss
Tatum finished with 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 115-111 loss to the Warriors.
Tatum scored 20-plus points for the 16th time through 49 appearances this season. While his percentages from the field and beyond the arc have fallen off a bit compared to last year, the sophomore isn't exactly slumping, as he's raised his per-game averages in scoring, rebounding, assists, threes, and blocks while upping his free-throw percentage.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Decent shooting night in win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Drops 19 points Monday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-doubles in win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Racks up 34 points in loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Puts up 20 points•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Inefficient shooting in blowout win•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....