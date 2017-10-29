Tatum dropped 20 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding five rebounds across 31 minutes in Saturday's 96-90 victory over the Heat.

This was the rookie's second-highest scoring output on the year as Tatum made the most of his shot attempts, hitting 66 percent of them. Tatum has been contributing more assists, rebounds, and steals than his stat line Saturday night would suggest, so expect the rookie to grow on his performance and become a stat-stuffer at small forward as the season grows on.