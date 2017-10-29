Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 20 points Saturday
Tatum dropped 20 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding five rebounds across 31 minutes in Saturday's 96-90 victory over the Heat.
This was the rookie's second-highest scoring output on the year as Tatum made the most of his shot attempts, hitting 66 percent of them. Tatum has been contributing more assists, rebounds, and steals than his stat line Saturday night would suggest, so expect the rookie to grow on his performance and become a stat-stuffer at small forward as the season grows on.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Contributes in all areas in Tuesday's win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-doubles in NBA debiut•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Confirmed starter Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Likely to start season opener•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores seven points Monday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: To start Friday•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...