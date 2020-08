Tatum had 21 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and two assist in Sunday's Game 1 win over Toronto.

It was a balanced effort for the Celtics, who jumped on Toronto early and led comfortably for nearly the entire game. Tatum got off to a relatively slow start but began to pick his spots later in the game, ultimately finishing with 21 points, which tied Marcus Smart for the team-high.