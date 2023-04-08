Tatum provided 21 points (7-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds and four assists over 20 minutes during Friday's 121-102 win over the Raptors.

Tatum, who was in line for a big scoring night in Friday's win, dropped 15 of his 21 points in the first quarter but ended up sitting out the entire second half. He nailed all of his shots from inside the arc and went a solid 7-for-9 from the line but failed to hit any of his attempts from deep. The 25-year-old is averaging 30.1 points per contest with one left to go, keeping him on pace to become the first Celtic player to average over 30 per game for a season.