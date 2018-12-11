Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 21 points in Monday's win

Tatum collected 21 points (10-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 113-100 win over the Pelicans.

Tatum was extremely efficient despite struggling from beyond the arc and failing to earn a single trip to the charity stripe. The absences of Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Al Horford (knee) pushed Tatum to be aggressive offensively and the sophomore answered the call by scoring 20-plus points for the 10th time this season.