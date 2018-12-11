Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 21 points in Monday's win
Tatum collected 21 points (10-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 113-100 win over the Pelicans.
Tatum was extremely efficient despite struggling from beyond the arc and failing to earn a single trip to the charity stripe. The absences of Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Al Horford (knee) pushed Tatum to be aggressive offensively and the sophomore answered the call by scoring 20-plus points for the 10th time this season.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Hot shooting continues•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Production on rise•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Sniffs a double-double Saturday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Pours in 20 points Monday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Drops 21 in OT win over Raptors•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Season-high scoring total in loss•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...