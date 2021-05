Tatum had 22 points (6-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block across 41 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Nets.

Tatum might have struggled from the floor and needed 20 shots to deliver 22 points, but he was still the most productive player for Boston. With Jaylen Brown out for the season due to a wrist injury, look for Tatum to work as the team's go-to player offensively going forward.