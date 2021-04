Tatum recorded 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes Sunday in a 116-86 win versus Charlotte.

Boston dominated to an extent that Tatum played under 30 minutes for only the fifth time this season. He was still highly efficient, recording a near double-double and committing zero turnovers in his relatively short playing time. Tatum has now averaged 26.8 points across the Celtics' past four home games.