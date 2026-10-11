Tatum posted 23 points (9-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 27 minutes in Saturday's 144-106 preseason win over the 76ers.

The 76ers rested several key players, including Joel Embiid and LeBron James, so Tatum took advantage of favorable matchups to rank second on the Celtics in scoring behind Payton Pritchard, who exploded for 25 points off the bench. This was Tatum's first game of the preseason, and the Celtics are expected to monitor his workload carefully to have him in top condition for the regular-season opener against the Pistons on Tuesday, Oct. 20.