Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 23 in Thursday's win
Tatum tallied 23 points (8-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 29 minutes during Thursday's 108-87 win over the Hornets.
Tatum scored at least 21 points for the fifth time through seven appearances this season. He also snagged at least nine boards for the fourth time and swiped more than one steal for the fourth time as well. His passing still leaves plenty to be desired, but otherwise Tatum has been a very well-rounded contributor.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Drains game-winner•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 25 in win over Bucks•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Struggling with efficiency thus far•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Pops for 25 in win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Logs 21 points, 10 boards in opener•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.