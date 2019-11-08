Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 23 in Thursday's win

Tatum tallied 23 points (8-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 29 minutes during Thursday's 108-87 win over the Hornets.

Tatum scored at least 21 points for the fifth time through seven appearances this season. He also snagged at least nine boards for the fourth time and swiped more than one steal for the fourth time as well. His passing still leaves plenty to be desired, but otherwise Tatum has been a very well-rounded contributor.