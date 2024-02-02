Tatum closed Thursday's 114-105 loss to the Lakers with 23 points (8-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes.

Tatum was the only Boston player who performed somewhat according to the expectations, as three starters finished with single-digit points as the Celtics suffered a disappointing loss at home -- their third of the entire campaign at TD Garden. Tatum is averaging 25.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.