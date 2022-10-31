Tatum amassed 23 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 112-94 win over the Wizards.

Tatum scored 18 of his 23 points in the first half as the Celtics took an 11-point lead into halftime. Boston dominated Washington in the third quarter and Tatum played just nine second-half minutes. The 24-year-old is off to an impressive start, averaging 30.8 points per game and making 55.7 percent of his field-goal attempts, 40.8 percent from beyond the arc and 90.2 percent from the free-throw line.