Tatum notched 24 points (10-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and a block across 31 minutes in Monday's win over the Bulls.

Tatum returned to action following a five-game absence, but the star forward didn't miss a beat en route to his sixth straight game with at least 24 points. Tatum needed 21 shots to reach that tally, but the rust was somewhat expected considering he hadn't stepped on the court since Jan. 8. Tatum has scored at least 20 points in all but one game this season and remains an elite scoring asset across most formats. His return might reduce the usage of players such as Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown, though.