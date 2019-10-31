Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 25 in win over Bucks

Tatum produced 25 points (10-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 39 minutes in Wednesday's 116-105 home win over the Bucks.

Tatum and most of the other C's struggled during the first half and at one time were down 19. That quickly changed as Boston's offense turned around in the second half with a flurry of threes mixed with strong drives to the bucket. Tatum led Boston with a +16 plus/minus ratio. Boston now stays at home to face the Knicks on Friday.