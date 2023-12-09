Tatum ended Friday's 133-123 victory over the Knicks with 25 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 39 minutes.

Tatum didn't have his best shooting performance Friday, but he still recorded an impressive stat line while also pushing his streak of games with 20 or more points to nine contests. The consistency Tatum shows on a game-to-game basis has been outstanding, and the star forward is averaging 26.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, while shooting 47.4 percent from the field, over his last 10 appearances.