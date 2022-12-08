Tatum finished Wednesday's 125-98 victory over the Suns with 25 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes.

Tatum knocked down five of 11 shots for 14 points in the first half, adding three rebounds and two assists as the Celtics jumped out a 27-point lead at the break. He threw in another 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting in the third quarter, including 2-of-4 from three before sitting out for the final period. Tatum has now scored 25 or more points in eight of his last nine contests, though he did see his four-game double-double streak come to an end Wednesday.