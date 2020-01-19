Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 26, fills box score

Tatum totaled 26 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 123-119 loss to the Suns.

Tatum logged his sixth double-double through 40 appearances this season, and it was also his eighth showing with at least three swipes. He stepped up, albeit in a loss, with Kemba Walker (knee) and Jaylen Brown (thumb) sidelined, and Tatum will try to stay hot heading into Monday's matchup versus the Lakers.