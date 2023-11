Tatum notched 26 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 12-13 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 113-96 loss to the Magic.

Tatum finished with a decent stat line, but to be fair, the entire Celtics offense struggled badly in this game against a red-hot Orlando team. Team-woes aside, Tatum keeps producing at an elite level and continues to deliver first-round value as one of the best all-around scorers in the game. He's averaging 27.3 points per game in November.