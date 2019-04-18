Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 26 in win

Tatum finished with 26 points (11-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 38 minutes Wednesday against Indiana.

Tatum had a tremendous outing Wednesday, scoring his most points since January 14th and providing sterling secondary production behind Kyrie Irving. The second-year forward's development seemed to stagnate for much of the year, but so far in the playoffs, he's returned to his 2017-18 form. Through two games, Tatum's averaging 20.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 assist in 36 minutes.