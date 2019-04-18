Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 26 in win
Tatum finished with 26 points (11-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 38 minutes Wednesday against Indiana.
Tatum had a tremendous outing Wednesday, scoring his most points since January 14th and providing sterling secondary production behind Kyrie Irving. The second-year forward's development seemed to stagnate for much of the year, but so far in the playoffs, he's returned to his 2017-18 form. Through two games, Tatum's averaging 20.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 assist in 36 minutes.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...