Tatum registered 26 points (8-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes during Monday's 120-102 loss to the Bulls.

The fact that this 26-point output was Tatum's worst scoring game of the season shows how good he's looked in the early stages of the campaign. A forward who's on the verge of making the jump to superstardom, the early stages show that this might end up being a career-best season for the former Duke standout -- something impressive given he already averaged 26.9 points and 8.0 rebounds per game during the 2021-22 campaign.