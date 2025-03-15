Tatum notched 28 points (8-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 103-91 victory over the Heat.

Tatum was sharp from three-point range, but he only went 3-for-9 in two-point shots, and this wasn't his most efficient outing. Still, the star forward is able to make things happen even when he's not at his best, and in a way, that's the true definition of being a superstar player. The numbers back Tatum up, and it's been proven time and time again that he's able to put up excellent stat lines even when he struggles with efficiency. To note, he's averaging 30.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game in five outings since the beginning of March.