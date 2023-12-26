Tatum logged 25 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 12-13 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one block across 41 minutes during Monday's 126-115 win over the Lakers.

Tatum was far from efficient with this shot, but he still posted a strong stat line, ending two rebounds and three assists from a triple-double as Boston secured the Christmas win over the Lakers. Names such as Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White stood out in the win, but Tatum should still be Boston's main scoring weapon and primary fantasy asset going forward. After all, he's averaging 25.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 0.8 blocks per game in December.