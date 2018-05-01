Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 28 in Game 1 win
Tatum delivered 28 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 11-12 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 40 minutes in Monday's 117-101 Game 1 win over the Sixers.
The 20-year-old rookie played like a savvy veteran, leading Boston with 40 minutes played and consistently driving to the bucket, picking up Philly fouls along the way. Tatum's 12 free throw attempts were a career high. With Jaylen Brown out (hamstring), Boston looked to Tatum, Al Horford and Terry Rozier to lead the way. Boston's offensive scheme often left veteran J.J. Redick attempting to guard Tatum, a mismatch the rookie was frequently able to exploit. Tatum and his Celtic teammates will look to continue their winning ways Thursday for Game 2 at TD Garden.
