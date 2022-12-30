Tatum finished Thursday's 116-110 win over the Clippers with 29 points (10-26 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block over 36 minutes.

Tatum carried the Celtics to victory in this game despite the fact that he needed 26 shots to score 29 points, but this goes to show just how good he's been this season -- even when his shot is not falling, he still ends up with strong scoring figures. Part of that goes directly related to his volume since he's attempted at least 20 shots in nine straight games, but for the most part, he's been efficient. He's averaging 30.1 points while making 45.2 percent of his field goals in December and has been a top fantasy performer regardless of the format so far.