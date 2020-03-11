Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 30, swipes four
Tatum accumulated 30 points (11-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four steals and two assists in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 114-111 win over the Pacers.
Tatum scored 30-plus for the ninth time in his last 14 appearances and swiped four for the third time this season. The 22-year-old wing has also snagged 12 steals in the last five games, and he's making a massive impact on both ends of the court.
