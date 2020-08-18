Tatum exploded for 32 points (10-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in Monday's 109-101 Game 1 win over the Sixers.

Tatum led Boston in points, rebounds, blocks and minutes. His three blocks were a huge part of the pressure defense that often smothered Philadelphia. The 22-year-old All Star was on the bench when the Sixers made their third quarter comeback and took a brief lead. But Tatum returned and, matched with some hot shooting by Jaylen Brown, turned the game back in Boston's favor. More may be expected of Tatum in Game 2 on Wednesday if Gordon Hayward has to miss the contest due to his fourth quarter ankle injury.