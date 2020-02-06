Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 33 in win
Tatum amassed 33 points (11-24 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 116-100 win over the Magic.
Tatum was spectacular in Boston's fifth straight win, posting his seventh consecutive effort of 20 points or more. With Kemba Walker (knee) and Marcus Smart (quad) both out these past two games, Tatum has led the Celtics in points and shots from the field. The former Duke Blue Devil should continue to see an expanded role until one of these guards returns to the lineup. Next, Tatum will face a very weak Hawks' defense Friday night.
