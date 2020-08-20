Tatum notched 33 points (12-20 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 128-101 Game 2 win over the 76ers.

While it's unsustainable to see Tatum knocking over 60 percent of his threes, the volume and production should remain fairly steady and the star forward should remain Boston's top offensive threat, as he bested his scoring figures from Game 1 due to improved shooting numbers. Tatum has now scored 30-plus points in each of the first two games of the series while shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 58.8 percent from three, and he has gone four straight games notching at least 29 points.