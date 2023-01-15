Tatum ended Saturday's 122-106 victory over the Hornets with 33 points (12-27 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one block over 37 minutes.

Tatum led the team in scoring with 33 points, marking the fourth time in five games he's topped the 30-point mark. He came up one board shy of his third straight double-double as well. The three-time All-Star has averaged 34.0 points on 47.5 percent shooting, including 4.0 made threes, in two matchups against the Hornets this season.